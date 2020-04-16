Coronavirus: Ministry of Health widens community testing to include some supermarkets

The Ministry of Health has widened its community tracing of coronavirus by starting testing at supermarkets.
Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today that “specific, targeted testing” began at a supermarket in Queenstown.
Community testing at a Queenstown supermarket. Source: Supplied
He said 300 people were swabbed in order to “build a picture to see if there was any community transmission happening in Queenstown”.
“It was one of the areas of concern, and we are also looking actively at two or three other places around the country where this will happen,” Dr Bloomfield said.
It comes as 15 more cases of Covid-19 were announced today, bringing the total of combined and probably cases in the country to 1401.