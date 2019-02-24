Coronavirus lockdown: What New Zealand businesses are doing

Big businesses are taking different approaches to the looming national lockdown.

A Michael Hill jewellery store in Takapuna, North Shore. Source: Google Maps

The level four lockdown of the country begins at 11.59pm on Wednesday as the country tries to stop the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Warehouse says its 92 Red Sheds will stay open as a supplier of essential consumer goods, but its other brands - Noel Leeming, Torpedo 7 and Warehouse Stationery will be shut.

"In the past two weeks the group has seen unprecedented demand for essential items across all our brands. Goods sold included essential items to prepare themselves for the mandatory isolation period of at least four weeks," the company said in a statement to the Stock Exchange.

It said shoppers would be required to keep to social distancing rules, and there would be a limit on some purchases. However, the Warehouse's online shopping service would continue and contactless deliveries made.

However, jewellery retailer Michael Hill International said it will close all its New Zealand and Australian stores. Its Canadian stores have been closed for more than a week.

The company said staff were being stood down and told to use leave, while it looked at government wage support schemes. It has also scrapped a planned interim dividend payout.

Meanwhile, the country's biggest retirement village operator, Ryman Healthcare, said it has withdrawn its profit outlook for the year as well as its construction targets.

Ryman Healthcare said it will keep taking new residents to its villages, although they would be isolated in line with guidelines.

"We have 3,000 in care and more than 8,000 others to look after and that is the focus," a spokesperson said.

It's also stopping all building work at development sites and has scrapped its earnings forecast for the year because it expects sales of units to be severely restricted.

Early childhood centre operator Evolve has confirmed all its centres will shut, but it will receive its government funding during the period, but there's doubt over parent paid fees and the company has also withdrawn its earnings forecasts.