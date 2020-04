A region-by-region breakdown of New Zealand's coronavirus cases can be found in the 1 NEWS graphic below.

This update is current as of Tuesday April 14.

The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 1366 with nine deaths.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it's 'clear we are past the peak' of Covid-19 cases, despite highest daily death toll

As of today, 628 people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand, an increase of 82 on yesterday.