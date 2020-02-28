TODAY |

With coronavirus in New Zealand, what happens if you have to go into self-isolation?

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's first case of the Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed and as the global outbreak worsens more Kiwis might have to self-isolate.

So what happens if you have to self-isolate?

Some may be excited by being in isolation for 14 days, no work, school, or visiting public places but it also means no visitors.

If you need to have items dropped off to you they'll need be left on the door-step.

You'll need to avoid face-to-face contact closer than a metre for no longer than 15 minutes.

If you live with other people you need to stay in a well isolated bedroom and keep the door shut.

If you have to use the bathroom, use it after everyone else has and don't share towels or toiletries.

Remember to wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitisers.

Also, don't share dishes, glasses or utensils. Before sharing wash them throughly with detergent or put them in the dish washer.

Self-isolating will help protect people around you from being infected.


