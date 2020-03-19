TODAY |

Coronavirus: Govt expected to announce 'common sense guidelines' around small gatherings

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government are expected to give guidelines on small gatherings later today amid the coronavirus pandemic, having banned those of more than 500 people earlier this week.

It comes after gatherings of more than 500 were banned earlier in the week. Source: Breakfast

Weddings, funerals and religious services could be affected, with the upcoming announcement expected to provide guidance for private events.

"You may for instance have a movie theatre that has particular capacity, but there are ways you can mitigate people having close contact," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

"What we want to make sure is that we want to produce common sense guidelines on how to reduce close contact in those environments."

It comes after the Chief Justice announced a suspension on all new jury trials for the next two months. Health measures have also been put in place to ensure courtrooms aren't overcrowded.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
