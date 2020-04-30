TODAY |

Coronavirus: Experts share top tips for those attempting risky lockdown self-haircuts

With home haircuts looking more like a reality as hairdressers and barbershops remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, professional hairdressers are providing their expertise to try and prevent some total disasters.

Danny Pato of D&M Hair Design, who was awarded New Zealand Hairdresser of the year in 2019, said people had been asking him for help throughout the lockdown.

“They’re sending me videos of a fringe, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” he said.

For women, he advises the following:

  • For people who need to touch up their roots, they can use an eyeshadow or blush of a similar colour
  • If a similar colour isn’t available, people can braid the sides of their hair and cross it over their scalp to cover up the roots

“I’m looking forward to seeing the disaster” once the lockdown comes to an end, he said.

Meanwhile, barber Ben Scott has some tips for men:

  • For people who only need to look good on Zoom calls, trim the front and sides using a beard trimmer. He said: “No one knows you’re growing out a mullet.”
  • Keep it simple, and don’t go too short
  • Use scooping motions when using an electric shaver - up the head then away

Countdown has seen a 140 per cent increase in sales of hair dye products.

