Coronavirus cases in New Zealand rise by 78 on first day of nationwide lockdown

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand has risen by 78 as the country faces its first day in lockdown.

There are 73 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

It brings the country's total number of cases, both confirmed and probable, to 283.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health, fronted media today with the update.

Seven people are currently in hospital and all are stable. Three are in Wellington, two are in Nelson, and one each in Waikato and Northland. Dr Bloomfield said none are in intensive care.

He said twenty seven people have now recovered from Covid-19.

There were 2417 tests processed around the country yesterday, with 12,683 tests in total to date.

He said the majority of new cases still have a link to overseas travel. At the moment, he said, they are investigating several possible clusters.



Yesterday the number of cases went up by 50, including 47 confirmed and three probable. A nationwide state of emergency was also declared.

Dr Bloomfield has urged New Zealanders to continue to do their bit.

He yesterday said Kiwis could expect to see a rise in cases over the next 10 days, from people infected before the lockdown period.