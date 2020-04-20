Coronavirus cases in New Zealand region-by-region for April 20

A region-by-region breakdown of New Zealand's coronavirus cases can be found in the 1 NEWS graphic below.

This update is current as of Monday April 20.

The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 1440 with 12 deaths.

The Ministry of Health did not hold a stand up with media at the normal 1pm time slot today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will speak at 4pm today.

They will be giving an announcement on if New Zealand will remain at Level 4 lockdown or move to lesser restrictions amid the pandemic.