Coronavirus cases in New Zealand region-by-region for April 20

A region-by-region breakdown of New Zealand's coronavirus cases can be found in the 1 NEWS graphic below.
This update is current as of Monday April 20.
The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 1440 with 12 deaths.
The Ministry of Health did not hold a stand up with media at the normal 1pm time slot today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will speak at 4pm today.
They will be giving an announcement on if New Zealand will remain at Level 4 lockdown or move to lesser restrictions amid the pandemic.
The 4pm announcement will be shown live on TVNZ 1 and live streamed here on the 1 NEWS website.