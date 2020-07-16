Coromandel residents urged to stay off roads as wild weather causes slips and flooding across the region

Those in the Coromandel region are being urged to stay off the roads until tomorrow due to heavy rain causing slips and flooding.

An image of a slip at McBeth Road which has closed SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata Source: Supplied

MetService has today issued a heavy rain warning for the region, and NZTA says three sections of SH25 plus SH25A currently remain closed.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council is asking residents to stay off the roads until tomorrow while roading contractors continue work to clean up slips and conduct other storm management.

NZTA says SH25 is currently closed between The 309 Rd and Whitianga and between Morrison Rd and Manaia Rd due to flooding, and between Hikuai and Whangamata due to a large slip just north of McBeth Rd.

State Highway 25A is also closed between Kopu and Hikuai due to a large slip near Puketui Valley Road.

In a statement this afternoon the council said it was "frustrated at the huge volumes of traffic still on the roads" and not listening to travel warnings.

"The entire Coromandel is getting battered and everyone needs to heed the warnings, stay off the roads and sit this out until tomorrow," Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said.

"It is going to get worse before things improve and high tide will undoubtably bring more closures so let’s not put our contractors at further risk."

Flooding in the Coromandel region Source: Supplied

Another 140mm of rain is forecast for the Coromandel over the next 12 hours, bringing the total amount of rainfall to around 300mm.

All rivers in the Coromandel and Hauraki catchments are nearing or at capacity.