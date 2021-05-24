Coromandel Peninsula's kiwi population showing promising increase

When it comes to boosting New Zealand's kiwi numbers, no region's had more success than the Coromandel.

While kiwi are declining by two per cent nationally - the population on the peninsula's increased by more than four per cent.

Giving them a head start on predator free islands has played a crucial role.

Chicks released on predator free Rotoroa Island in the Hauraki Gulf are now strong enough to return to the Coromandel.

Only those heavier than 1200 grams can go home.

However, rounding up the kiwi to return them home is a tough task.