Coromandel Peninsula music festival hit with deluge of complaints about conflicting info days out from event

A brand-new Coromandel Peninsula music festival has been hit with a deluge of complaints just days out from the event amid concerns around its organisation and conflicting information on whether attendees can leave the venue.

The first Festival of the Other Side is due to take place on December 30 and 31, and will see around 15,000 people descend on Joe's Farm, in Whangamata, for two days of music and overnight camping.



Tickets for the sold-out event retail from $112 to $182.

The line up - which includes Kiwi artists Concord Dawn, JessB, Shapeshifter, L.A.B, P-Money and David Dallas - perform across three different areas, but those attending will be forced to choose who to see, with many of the acts' set times overlapping.

1 NEWS understands there is also conflicting information regarding multiple details for the event, such as whether festivalgoers will be able to leave the premises or return to their vehicles before the days end, with the first day ending at 10.30pm, and the second ending at 12.30am on New Year's Day.



In an email, attendees were told they would be unable to leave to return to their vehicle or leave the venue. Leaving with their vehicles will result in their wristband being cut and denied reentry into the event.



Festivalgoers were also told the campsite "will be fully locked down between the hours of 2am and 6am," and "no vehicles will be permitted in or out of the camp area again until 6am the next morning".

"Definitely feeling ripped off especially when accommodation isn't cheap and people are made to feel like they are in jail the whole time they are there," one Facebook user said.

However, another Facebook user received a message from event organisers saying attendees "can access your car any time, you just can't drive it out".

"The campground stage and bar also opens at 1:00pm on both days and you can arrive between 10:00am and 4:30pm on the 30th so plenty of time to hit the beach," organisers said.



A shuttle bus will also be provided into town every 30 minutes "if people really need to go in".

"We will be looking after everyone as much as possible while still sticking to the rules given to us by authorities."



There is also conflicting information around whether people can bring their own food onto the venue unless it is a "small chilly bin or bag" with "water or non alcoholic drink and prepared food parcel for breakfasts," according to the festival's website.



However, the website also states that outside food is not allowed onto the site. Sealed plastic water bottles, with or without contents, is also not allowed on the premises. Unsealed, empty water bottles can be brought on site to be refilled.



Food and drinks will be available for purchase on the day.

Organisers informed festivalgoers of the move just days out from the event.

"We understand that this is an early-ish finish for the event but we have to abide by the Coromandel district plan," organisers said yesterday on the event's Facebook page.

"We are so lucky to be able to bring you this awesome line up here to the Coromandel, but we also need to work with and respect the local community.