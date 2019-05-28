TODAY |

Coromandel dog owner facing court over deaths of two kiwi

Source:  1 NEWS

A Coromandel dog owner faces court over the deaths of two kiwi birds.

North Island brown kiwi chick. (File photo) Source: istock.com

In a statement the Department of Conservation says they have "begun legal proceedings against a Coromandel dog owner after the discovery of a dead kiwi on private property adjacent to public conservation land".

Native bird remains were found last year in a native forest, known as a kiwi habitat, in Papa Aroha, 12 km south of Colville, the DOC Acting Operations Manager in Whitianga, David Agnew said in a statement.

Two dogs have been linked to the death of the kiwi through DNA evidence, the statement reads.

The owner of the two dogs will appear in the Thames District Court in March on charges under the Dog Control Act.

Last year alone, eight kiwi were killed by dogs in just the Coromandel Peninsula. 

Penalties under the Dog Control Act include fines of up to $20,000 or up to three years in jail, with an order for dogs to be destroyed. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Conservation
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Sir Elton John's remaining Auckland shows to go ahead after illness cuts last night's concert short
2
'We were extremely nervous' - Maria Folau speaks about husband Israel's controversial Super League move
3
The Duchess of Cambridge opens up about motherhood and her complications
4
Man unjustifiably dismissed from job wins $37,000
5
Investigation underway at Israel Folau's new club after reports fans told to remove rainbow flags at debut game
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06

Australia offers to bring Kiwis home who're stuck on cruise ship in Japan amid coronavirus outbreak
05:01

Gang-affiliated Australian deportees contributing to spike in illegal drug importations – Customs Minister
00:37

Consumers fear proposed new electricity market could drive up cost of power bills

Woman charged with importing illegal bear bile crystals into New Zealand