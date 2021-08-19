Coromandel café owners doing best to cope after Delta scare

The staff of two Coromandel cafés named as locations of interest after being visited by Case A and his wife over the weekend say they are doing their best to keep positive.

Umu Cafe in the Coromandel was visited three times by the Auckland couple, while Woodturners Café in Mangatarata was visited once.

Josie Fraser, Umu Cafe's manager, told Breakfast the news that the cafe was a location of interest came as "a real shock".

Although in Auckland over the weekend herself, Fraser said her staff had "lovely interactions" with the couple.

She described the situation as an "unfortunate side-effect" of the "absolutely lovey" couple's visits.

Meanwhile, Woodturners' owner Blair Mattock described the situation as a "new experience".

"It's tough on staff, but no one wants to take this thing home to their families."

Demand for testing in the Coromandel has been high, with around a three-hour wait Wednesday.