Coromandel café owners doing best to cope after Delta scare

The staff of two Coromandel cafés named as locations of interest after being visited by Case A and his wife over the weekend say they are doing their best to keep positive. 

Umu Cafe Coromandel and Woodturners Café were visited by Case A and his wife over the weekend. Source: Breakfast

Umu Cafe in the Coromandel was visited three times by the Auckland couple, while Woodturners Café in Mangatarata was visited once. 

Josie Fraser, Umu Cafe's manager, told Breakfast the news that the cafe was a location of interest came as "a real shock".

Although in Auckland over the weekend herself, Fraser said her staff had "lovely interactions" with the couple. 

Anxious time for older Coromandel residents as test results awaited

She described the situation as an "unfortunate side-effect" of the "absolutely lovey" couple's visits. 

Meanwhile, Woodturners' owner Blair Mattock described the situation as a "new experience". 

"It's tough on staff, but no one wants to take this thing home to their families."

Coromandel's township on day one of the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

Demand for testing in the Coromandel has been high, with around a three-hour wait Wednesday. 

A total of 183,341 people under the Waikato District Health Board have been vaccinated as of August 15.

