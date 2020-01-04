Coromandel beachgoers help re-float stranded pilot whales

Surviving pilot whales of a pod stranded on Matarangi Beach in the Coromandel have been refloated.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Holidaymakers and locals rallied this morning to wet down the pod in which four died, but seven survived.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have refloated the seven surviving whales.

Holidaymakers wet down 10 pilot whales washed up in the Coromandel. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

The whales are being escorted by boats out of the estuary at Matarangi and towards the open sea.

Four whales that died are being buried above the high tide mark at Matarangi Beach.

Adam Eynon-Richards was one of the beachgoers helping keep the whales alive and also assisting with the refloat. He told 1 NEWS it was awesome being able to get them back out there.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It's a pretty big animal but the DOC workers were talking us through it," said Mr Eynon-Richards.

"Helping a whale and seeing it swim off is a very rewarding thing," he said.

Stranded pilot whales are being herded out to sea in the Coromandel. Source: 1 NEWS

DOC staff lead the stranding response and there were around 1000 people at the beach helping with the whales.

Before the refloat, the surviving whales were being cared for on the sand by volunteers who kept them comfortable, covering them with sheets and buckets of seawater.

Pod of whales wash up on Matarangi Beach, in the Coromandel. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

Police, rural fire staff, Project Jonah and the harbourmaster were all at the scene assisting.

One beachgoer, Daniek Wijdeven, said the whales were located by the bar between Whangapoua and Matarangi.