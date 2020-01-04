Coromandel beachgoers help re-float stranded pilot whales

Surviving pilot whales of a pod stranded on Matarangi Beach in the Coromandel have been refloated.
Holidaymakers and locals rallied this morning to wet down the pod in which four died, but seven survived.
A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have refloated the seven surviving whales.
The whales are being escorted by boats out of the estuary at Matarangi and towards the open sea.
Four whales that died are being buried above the high tide mark at Matarangi Beach.
Adam Eynon-Richards was one of the beachgoers helping keep the whales alive and also assisting with the refloat. He told 1 NEWS it was awesome being able to get them back out there.
"It's a pretty big animal but the DOC workers were talking us through it," said Mr Eynon-Richards.
"Helping a whale and seeing it swim off is a very rewarding thing," he said.
DOC staff lead the stranding response and there were around 1000 people at the beach helping with the whales.
Before the refloat, the surviving whales were being cared for on the sand by volunteers who kept them comfortable, covering them with sheets and buckets of seawater.
Police, rural fire staff, Project Jonah and the harbourmaster were all at the scene assisting.
One beachgoer, Daniek Wijdeven, said the whales were located by the bar between Whangapoua and Matarangi.
Matarangi local Maria Matchett told 1 NEWS she was alerted to the whales when a local volunteer firefighter discovered them on a walk this morning.