Coromandel beach closes for second day in a row after more shark sightings

For the second day in a row Pauanui Beach in the Coromandel is closed after sharks were sighted offshore.

Shark fin Source: istock.com

A Pauanui Beach lifeguard couldn’t confirm how many sharks were sighted, but it was more than one. The beach has been closed since 1:10pm and is likely to be closed for the rest of the day.

Three sharks caused the same beach to close for a time yesterday.

A Surf Life Saving NZ spokesperson says sightings in the area are common and the beach being shut due to this is not uncommon.

However, tensions are heightened after a Waihi shark attack left a young woman dead on Thursday.

It's believed Kaelah Marlow, 19, was swept out to sea before the attack took place.

Kaelah Marlow. Source: Supplied

Carol Watts, a friend of Marlow's, told 1 NEWS she's someone you would want by your side.

"She was down to earth and you could just call her up and she would be there straight away," she says.

A witness told 1 NEWS the conditions at the beach were rough and Marlow was pulled out to sea by a rip before her death.

The challenging conditions made it difficult for rescuers to help her, the waves too rough for them to get to her, the witness said.

Rescuers attempted CPR at the beach but Marlow died at the scene.

A rāhui has been placed for the stretch of coast between Waihi Beach and Bowentown Heads.