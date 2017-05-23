 

Corin Dann's Budget wrap: Joyce loosens the purse strings in a bid to play catch up

After eight year's of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year and delivered a budget that promises tangible hip pocket gains for most Kiwis.

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann looks at what we can expect from Steven Joyce's first budget.

Source: 1 NEWS

The big feature is the $2 billion income package for families, which it claims will see 1.3 million families receive an average of $26 more a week. Many families on low incomes, however, could get a lot more; perhaps over $100 a week in some specific circumstances, thanks to boosts to the accommodation supplement and Working For Families tax credits.

It's pretty bold stuff for a conservative National government and a clear foray into Labour territory in election year.

However, whilst politics will have played a part in its design, in my view National had no option but to spend some cash on the needy in this budget.

Because, while New Zealand's had strong economic performance over recent years, income growth has been muted for many people at the low end; particularly those who do not own their own homes.

Families at the bottom are struggling. A catch up on incomes and help with housing supplements is essential and the right thing to do.

Whether this package goes far enough, of course, will be hotly debated. But it's a start.

National of course is also playing catch up on infrastructure and public services too in this budget.

New Zealand's growing population and strong migration are putting huge strain on our hospitals, schools and roads.

So Health is set to get its biggest increase in funding in 11 years in this budget.

Education and Law and Order are also getting plenty more, as is infrastructure spending for roads and rail.

Once again this is money that simply had to be spent. There was no option and National could not afford to be stingy.

It's forecast to hit $2.9 billion next year rising to $7.2 billion by 2021/21.

So, the books still look in good shape, which is important as it can't afford to look like it's blowing the budget in a bid to try to win the election.

There are some stings in the tail.

The families package tax changes, for example, won't come into force until April 2018.

That leaves the Government open to claims that it's offering up an election year bribe.

Your insurance premiums are going up. EQC levies will rise up to $69 a-year for households to help replenish the Natural Disaster Fund after the Christchurch and Kaikoura quakes.

After nine years, National knew it was vulnerable to attacks on housing, health, low incomes and population growth fuelled by migration.

Interestingly, the "m" word - migration - isn't mentioned.

All in all, Budget 2017 will go some way to muting criticism, and may buy National a strong chance at being re-elected

