Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann says it may take some time for leadership hopefuls to put themselves forward, but predicts two to four hopefuls will throw their hat in the ring for National's top spot.

He said Tauranga MP Simon Bridges could be a front running possibility.

After John Key stepped down as Prime Minister last year, Bill English and Paula Bennett were elected unopposed as a team to lead the country, but Bridges did make an unsuccessful run at the deputy PM's position.

Source: 1 NEWS

Amy Adams, who stood with Bill English in January, when he was quashing leadership speculation, could also be among those vying for the job.

Nikki Kaye and Jonathan Coleman, and even Steven Joyce and Paula Bennet could also take a shot.

Dann suggested wild card options of Mark Mitchell and Todd Muller.