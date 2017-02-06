 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Corin Dann: People 'disillusioned' with ‘shenanigans' at Waitangi Te Tii marae

share
Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

1 News Political Editor says it 'disappointing' that media was blocked from the marae yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Corin Dann

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

2
Qatar Airways (file picture).

World's longest commercial flight set to arrive in Auckland today

03:55
3
The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

Downpours, gales set to lash regions in both islands today

02:31
4
The new line will be unveiled next year and Europe correspondent Emma Keeling went underground to check it out.

London's Tube getting a $25b Elizabeth Line

01:25
5
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

01:25
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ