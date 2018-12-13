Corin Dann to co-present RNZ's Morning Report

Award-winning political journalist Corin Dann will replace Guyon Espiner on RNZ's Morning Report programme in May.

The former political editor for 1 NEWS has also hosted Business and Breakfast shows on TVNZ1, and more recently has presented TVNZ's current affairs programme Q+A.

The move to Morning Report - where he will join co-host Susie Ferguson - marks a return to RNZ for Dann who was a political and economics reporter for the station before moving to television.

"It's a great thrill to return to RNZ where I first started my journalism career 20 years ago," Dann said.

"I'm especially pleased at the prospect of working with such a world-class broadcaster as Susie Ferguson. I think we'll make a formidable team.

"Despite a fast-paced media world Morning Report remains a benchmark for agenda-setting news in this country and again I'm thrilled to be a part of the team.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the great work Guyon's been doing for the past five years - he's left big shoes to fill."

RNZ head of news and digital Glen Scanlon said Dann "brings a great range of multi-media skills and journalistic nous.

"We're very excited to have him join us and I know he can't wait to get to know the audience too."

Scanlon said Dann's arrival coincided nicely with RNZ's development of a new 5am programme and a desire to grow visual elements of RNZ's reporting.

TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs John Gillespie paid tribute to Dann for his time at TVNZ.

"If you've worked closely with Corin, you know how much he cares about what the work he does here. He’s an astute interviewer and a hugely respected and versatile journalist.

"Corin’s always helped New Zealanders connect with big issues in a way that’s engaging and relevant. He has distinguished himself as our political editor, and before that as the host of our Business and Breakfast shows. Last year he moved to Q+A and led the shift to its primetime slot."