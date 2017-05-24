Corin Dann on Budget 2017 - can we expect any big surprises?

In some ways when it came to meeting voters' expectations ahead of his eight budgets, Bill English had it easy.

For most of them the government's finances were so heavily in the red that the public relations messaging was easy.

Money is tight. Don't expect much.

And mostly his budgets were pretty dry affairs, although, at times, Mr English was able to use those built-in low expectations to his advantage and deliver a genuine budget surprise; like the increase in social welfare benefit rates.

It's a different challenge for the new guy Steven Joyce, because while he says he's cut from the same conservative cloth as Mr English, Mr Joyce will deliver his first budget in a time of strong forecast surpluses and sustained economic growth.

This year alone, the surplus is nearly a $1 billion ahead of forecast. By 2021, the surplus is tipped to clear $8 billion.

There is an expectation - partially fostered by John Key's talk about $3 billion tax cuts before he left office - that National has 'fiscal headroom' to deliver a decent financial boost to low to middle income families.

Families that have struggled to get ahead due to low income growth in recent years.

FAMILIES PACKAGE

Steven Joyce will be acutely aware of this expectation and will deliver a so-called "Families Package" in today’s budget.

Speculation says the package will be a combination of tax threshold changes, tweaks to Working For Families, and a boost to the accommodation supplement.

If so, it won't come cheap; especially if it is to deliver a 'meaningful' boost in income of, say, $20-30 plus a week.

Tax threshold changes alone could chew up hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Of course the key will be in the design of the package.

One suspects it may only be a limited number of low to middle income families with children who will get the really big weekly boost to income. But we shall see.

The other challenge for Steven Joyce is that this is an election year Budget.

He must, therefore, balance the desire to splash a bit of cash at voters, with the need to also look responsible and prudent.

It's a tricky calculation that could easily blow up in his face.

Then there's the thorny issue of responding adequately to the country's growing population pressures and record migration.

Mr Joyce will need to spend plenty in this budget on health, education, housing, and creaking transport infrastructure.

He cannot afford to look stingy; not with Winston Peters and Labour breathing down his neck about the pressures on New Zealand from mass immigration and the reality of weak per capita GDP growth.

So, putting all that aside, can we expect any big surprises in Budget 2017?