Corin Dann: Bill English's State of Nation Speech should focus on housing

Prime Minister Bill English will have his chance to stamp his mark on the leadership of New Zealand today with his State of the Nation speech.

Yesterday the Prime Minister announced the date of the General Election for September 23.

Mr English talked about trying to refocus the electorate on domestic affairs after attention has been focused in the US with the first couple of weeks the Trump Presidency.

From now on Mr English will be looking to put the focus very firmly on growing New Zealand's economy.

You would have to think housing will be front and centre in the State of the Nation address.