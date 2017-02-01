 

Corin Dann: Bill English's State of Nation Speech should focus on housing

Corin Dann

1 NEWS Political Editor

Prime Minister Bill English will have his chance to stamp his mark on the leadership of New Zealand today with his State of the Nation speech.

Yesterday the Prime Minister announced the date of the General Election for September 23.

Mr English talked about trying to refocus the electorate on domestic affairs after attention has been focused in the US with the first couple of weeks the Trump Presidency.

From now on Mr English will be looking to put the focus very firmly on growing New Zealand's economy.

You would have to think housing will be front and centre in the State of the Nation address.

A big policy in housing could be announced today because that is the area the Government is most vulnerable.

The Prime Minister is expected to veer away from Trump and keep things local.
Source: 1 NEWS

02:02
The Prime Minister has announced September 23 as the election date and is looking to stick with his usual partners.

Election dances begin as Bill English sets a date for a spring election
00:36
The Prime Minister just briefed the media on the date of this year's election.

It's a date! Bill English locks in New Zealand's General Election

