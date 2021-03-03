Cordons up, Defence Force called after explosives handed in to police station near Whanganui

A person this afternoon handed in what appeared to be explosives found elsewhere to a police station in Marton, a town southeast of Whanganui, police said.

Marton Police Station, Stewart Street. Source: Google Maps

A police spokesperson said the person went to Marton Police Station on Stewart Street just after 1.30pm. The station was evacuated as a precaution.

Police understand the explosives are currently in a car outside the police station, the spokesperson said.

"The person who found the explosives brought them to the police station in their car, and they are still there."

A cordon is in place on Stewart Street, from Morris Street to High Street. A Defence Force bomb disposal team from Wellington is on the way.

Marton School was temporarily placed into lockdown earlier this afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the area.