Cordons on storm damaged Coromandel highway to be removed tonight

Cordons on the storm-damaged stretch of the Thames Coast Road in the Coromandel Peninsula are coming down, allowing light traffic to use the route without need of convoys.

The NZ Transport Agency says the cordons will be removed at 6pm tonight, reducing the delays for people travelling on that section of the road, which is part of State Highway 25.

However, motorists have been told the journey will still take much longer than usual because of "stop-go" traffic control and speed restrictions at various places between Thames and Manaia.

Waikato transport system manager Karen Boyt says the road will continue to be a work site for some time and drivers are urged to take extra care.

To minimise the risk of further damage, heavy vehicles over five tonnes have been prohibited from SH25 between Te Puru and Manaia.

Instead, they will have to go on the alternative route via SH25A through Kopu and SH25 on the eastern side of the peninsula.

The Thames-Coromandel region was last week battered by a storm which coincided with a king tide on Friday.

Ms Boyt says work to develop a full programme for the repairs to SH25 should be complete by the middle of next week.