Cordons remain around fatal crash site of firefighting chopper

Police and Civil Aviation Authority will continue their investigation into yesterday’s fatal crash.
1
Missing Hamilton girl Gloria.

Missing Hamilton girl Gloria found 'shivering and cold' in car yard

2
Hollywood stars, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Ava DuVernay with tangata whenua in Queenstown.

Local iwi warmly welcomes Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and friends to NZ with stirring powhiri

3
A TV screen shows a picture of Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Malaysian officials say a North Korean man has died after suddenly becoming ill at Kuala Lumpur's airport. The district police chief said Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017 he could not confirm South Korean media reports that the man was Kim Jong Nam, the older brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.﻿﻿ . (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korean leader's brother assassinated at Kuala Lumpur airport

04:04
4
A pilot died after his helicopter crashed in the Port Hills today.

Around 40 residents evacuated overnight as Christchurch's Port Hills fire flares up again


00:28
5
No one was injured in the crash, which was caused by strong winds at Douglas Harbour.

Video: Passengers look on as immense ferry smashes into wharf

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

00:23
Waitrose has been forced to rebrand its 'British' ready meals as some contain NZ meat.

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.



 
