Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad have concluded the search for a wanted man at a Napier house overnight.

A search warrant was executed for a house on Bristol Street, Tamatea, Napier last night after Police received information Shawn Harding was at the address.

There is a warrant for his arrest, and Harding is considered dangerous.

For this reason cordons were put in place and the Armed Offenders Squad were deployed, acting Hawkes Bay Area Commander, Andy Sloan said.

The cordons were lifted at about 1am this morning, after Harding was not located.

But police say they are following a line of inquiry to find him and ask anyone with information to contact their local police station.

Lisa Higham, a resident on Bristol Street told 1 News that she heard two lots of tear gas which she initially mistook for gunshots.