Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Police and the Armed Offenders Squad have concluded the search for a wanted man at a Napier house overnight.

Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.
A search warrant was executed for a house on Bristol Street, Tamatea, Napier last night after Police received information Shawn Harding was at the address. 

There is a warrant for his arrest, and Harding is considered dangerous.

Police are still searching for Shawn Harding after the Armed Offenders Squad concluded their search for him at a Napier property overnight.

Police are still searching for Shawn Harding after the Armed Offenders Squad concluded their search for him at a Napier property overnight.

For this reason cordons were put in place and the Armed Offenders Squad were deployed, acting Hawkes Bay Area Commander, Andy Sloan said.

The cordons were lifted at about 1am this morning, after Harding was not located.

But police say they are following a line of inquiry to find him and ask anyone with information to contact their local police station.

Lisa Higham, a resident on Bristol Street told 1 News that she heard two lots of tear gas which she initially mistook for gunshots.   

Mrs Higham said at least eight houses had been evacuated throughout last night.

Hawke's Bay

