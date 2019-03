A "suspicious package" incident in Nelson today has turned out to be false alarm.

At least three buildings were evacuated and cordons were in place on Bridge St, Rutherford St and Trafalgar St after police were called at 12.45pm.

Cordons have now been lifted.

In a statement police say: "Cordons have been stood down in central Nelson after an item of concern was found to be stereo equipment." Police said in a statement.