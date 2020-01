Police are currently responding to what they are calling a serious incident in Woolston, Christchurch.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

One person has been injured in what police told 1 NEWS is an "unfolding event".

A cordon is in place at the Radley Street/Ferry Road intersection.

A person in a nearby business commented to RNZ that armed police are currently at the scene, while another person told them police descended on the area around 8.30pm.