Cops sting Auckland commuters with 15 fines every hour for 15 hours

Auckland police issued on average 15 infringement notices per hour over 15 hours on Wednesday as part of a sting.

Police cars Source: 1 NEWS

Of the 220 infringements, 31 percent were for using cell phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Auckland City Road Policing Manager, Acting Inspector Mathew Knowsley said it was a "disappointing result".

"The choice not to buckle up, or to look at your cellphone, takes just seconds, but can have massive consequences on you, your passengers, your family, and others around you," Mr Knowsley said.

The operation was held at 20 different checkpoints across Auckland, with infringements also issued for dangerous driving behaviour, speeding, motorists driving without the correct licence and unregistered or unwarranted vehicles.