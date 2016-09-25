Cops sting Auckland commuters with 15 fines every hour for 15 hours

Source:
Auckland police issued on average 15 infringement notices per hour over 15 hours on Wednesday as part of a sting.
Of the 220 infringements, 31 percent were for using cell phones while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Auckland City Road Policing Manager, Acting Inspector Mathew Knowsley said it was a "disappointing result".
"The choice not to buckle up, or to look at your cellphone, takes just seconds, but can have massive consequences on you, your passengers, your family, and others around you," Mr Knowsley said.
The operation was held at 20 different checkpoints across Auckland, with infringements also issued for dangerous driving behaviour, speeding, motorists driving without the correct licence and unregistered or unwarranted vehicles.
With the Auckland Anniversary Weekend ahead, police are urging drivers need to make safe driving choices, as they say they don't want to be visiting families to inform them that a loved one has been killed or injured in a crash.
