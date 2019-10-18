TODAY |

Cops scrap controversial armed response teams, say it does not 'align' with how New Zealanders want to be policed

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have announced today they will not continue with their controversial armed response teams trial.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Specialised vehicles will carry members of the armed offenders squad to incident scenes. Source: 1 NEWS

The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial, which finished in April, was based on preliminary findings from the trial evaluation, police said in a statement.

It included feedback received from the public, as well as consultation with community forum groups.

"Everything we do, we do to keep New Zealanders safe and feeling safe,” says Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“New Zealand Police values our relationships with the different communities we serve, and delivers on the commitments we make to them.

Read more
NZ Police knew Armed Response Team trials were flawed from the beginning

"This means listening and responding to our communities and partnering with them to find solutions that work for both Police and our communities.

"I have previously said that the evaluation would only be one factor in our decision making.

“It is clear to me that these response teams do not align with the style of policing that New Zealanders expect."

It comes after 1 NEWS revealed in late May that New Zealand Police knew its trials had problems even before the testing started.

Researchers evaluating it told police that the immediate start of the trial, its short length and lack of baseline data meant its true value wasn't clear.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Julia Whaipooti is urging for police not to stay armed now that a six-month trial is wrapping up. Source: 1 NEWS

In December, police were told again it was almost certain the trial wouldn’t provide enough evidence.

“As an outcome evaluation yes it's munted, it's not robust enough and even their design team says it's not robust enough for an outcome evaluation,” Auckland University’s Andrew Sporle told 1 NEWS.

There were also fears about the impact it could have on Māori and Pasifika communities. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ardern 'angry' as The Warehouse Group considers cutting more than 1000 jobs
2
Jacinda Ardern fiercely defends Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis amid Covid-19 criticisms
3
Canterbury police hunting for convicted killer who's on the run
4
Cops scrap controversial armed response teams, say it does not 'align' with how New Zealanders want to be policed
5
No new cases of Covid-19 on first day of Alert Level 1
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06

Democrats kneel for George Floyd, police brutality victims before proposing police overhaul in Congress

Temperatures as low as -15C could hit South Island this weekend
04:00

Jacinda Ardern fiercely defends Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis amid Covid-19 criticisms

National promises to scrap teacher registration fees if it becomes next Government