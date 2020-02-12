Cops 'in control' in Bay of Plenty after shooting leaves two dead – Police Minister

Police Minister Stuart Nash is confident police are "in control" of the situation in the Bay of Plenty after two people were left dead in a shooting yesterday.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell called on the Government for help, saying residents felt "scared and they're feeling angry" due to "the level of violence that we’re experiencing".

He said there had been an "extraordinary rise of violence", with a number of shootings suspected to be gang related around the region.

"Police are up there," Mr Nash said today. "[Residents] will see armed police in their neighbourhood, take it as a sign of confidence.

"I do not think the mayor should be as overt as he is saying that people are angry. Police are on the task."

Mr Nash said he understood the Head Hunters gang may have been involved.

"The [Police] Commissioner and myself have said that we will go incredibly hard against gangs perpetrating this level of anti-social behaviour.