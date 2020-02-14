TODAY |

Cops fed up with 'armed attacks, drive by shootings' want hui with Bay of Plenty gang leaders

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are set to call a hui with gang leaders in the Bay of Plenty as tensions rise and violent activity ramps up across the region.

Within the last month there have been three shootings in the Bay of Plenty, including a double-fatal shooting that's being treated as a homicide.

Amid this homicide investigation a man who shot mulitple times at police with a semi-automatic gun while fleeing police in Tauranga last night was shot dead by police.

The two earlier shootings happened in January - one in Hairini, and one in Te Puke within 24 hours of each other. 

Fronting media today, Superintendent Andy McGregor said gangs need to work out their differences and not put the public at risk. 

"We are hoping to get a lot of the gang leaders right across the Bay of Plenty together and have a hui with them," he said. 

"They need to actually work out their differences because we can't have them carrying out armed attacks, drive by shootings in public, in broad daylight, at night where innocent members of the public can get shot.

"That’s just not on and we're not going to tolerate that."

Superintendent  McGregor said there is a large number of gang members in the Bay of Plenty. 

"We always have and Tauranga's no exception there's a large number here as well," he said. 

"We are working hard to target these gangs."

