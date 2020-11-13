Cops, customs disrupt $28m drug import syndicate

Drugs with a street value of $28 million have been disrupted in a joint Wellington police and customs operation.

In a statement today, police said they had disrupted controlled drug Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), and class C controlled drug Eutylone, during phase two of Operation Skipjack.

It comes after phase one in November last year saw an investigation into alleged offending by a local drug dealing syndicate importing and distributing controlled drugs known by the street names of G, liquid ecstasy, and rinse.

"As the Operation moved into phase two this year, police, along with our customs partners, identified further alleged importations by the syndicate which had changed its methods and was now importing quantities through the mail system," Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said.

"Due to the diligence of NZ Customs, more than 20 parcels were intercepted and stopped from arriving at the intended location.

"Operation Skipjack will cause significant disruption in the illicit drug market and the seizure of such an enormous of quantity of GBL will certainly reduce and prevent the harm associated with this drug. GBL is a dangerous drugs for users and we have a responsibility to keep New Zealanders safe."

It is alleged more than 7000 litres of GBL has been imported in New Zealand, with NZ Customs seizing "significant amounts" of the drug during the investigation.

Police have also located and seized $60,000 cash, three guns, including one loaded semi-automatic weapon with 70 rounds of ammunition, and one kilogramme of methamphetamine.

Over the past fortnight, more than 22 search warrants have been carried out in Wellington, Hutt Valley, Kapiti-Mana, Horowhenua and Palmerston North.

Eight men and three women, aged between 25 and 44 have been arrested in phase two, police said today.

Four people were previously charged in relation to phase one, taking the total number of arrests to 15.

A total of 50 charges have been filed over the two phases including, importation of Class A, B and C Controlled drugs (namely methamphetamine, Gamma-butyrolactone and Eutylone), possession for supply and offering of Class A, B and C controlled drugs and burglary.

However, these importations are not just attempts to get the substances into New Zealand.

Police today said countries connected to the importations include Netherlands, US, Spain and China.