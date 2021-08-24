TODAY |

Cops 'concerned' at number of speeding lockdown drivers

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite the nation having come to a standstill due to the latest Level 4 lockdown, dozens of Wellington drivers appear to have been in a rush, having been caught speeding by police yesterday.

Police issue speeding ticket (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police said 87 speeding infringements were issued in the Wellington district yesterday, some driving in excess of 130kmh, while five others were processed for drink driving.

The number was over double of that seen on each day of the weekend and police said it was "concerning behaviour".

Police have so far issued 507 infringements nationwide for lockdown breaches since Thursday.

Additionally, police have received a total of 7099 online breach notifications.

4280 were about a gathering, 2162 were about a business, and 657 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 4752 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105 phone line.

The majority (3358) of calls were requests for information, and 1394 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
