Cops close at hand for suspicious fire behind Manukau police station

A fire behind the Manukau police station is being treated as suspicious.

The Fire Service was called to the station on Barrowcliffe Place around 9pm after receiving "dozens" of calls about a fire in the toitois.

A fire spokesperson said this is the second fire in the same location in three days and it was extinguished.

"This fire was 60 square metres and could be seen by commuters on the Southwestern Motorway," he said.