TODAY |

Cops after armed Auckland man over petrol station handbag theft

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are on the hunt for a man, reportedly with a gun, who stole two handbags off members of the public in Massey, West Auckland, on Sunday morning.

A police cordon in West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Inspector Shawn Rutene said they were called to a Mobil petrol station on Royal Road in Henderson about 7.50am.

"Police inquiries have tracked the alleged male to an address in Cedar Heights Avenue in Massey," Rutene said.

"There are reports the man has a firearm so police have currently set up a cordon and our AOS (armed offenders squad) and our police negotiation teams have been called in to assist."

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Group caught jet boating near Wānaka, one drove four hours
2
Live updates: Alert levels announcement at 4pm tomorrow
3
More young families asking for help this lockdown
4
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Auckland driveway
5
One person wins $11.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Chris Hipkins says Aucklanders should prepare for lockdown extension

Hipkins expects more Covid-19 community cases today

Dr Ashley Bloomfield receives first Covid-19 vaccine

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield talks about vaccination rollout amid Delta outbreak