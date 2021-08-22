Cops after armed Auckland man over petrol station handbag theft

Police are on the hunt for a man, reportedly with a gun, who stole two handbags off members of the public in Massey, West Auckland, on Sunday morning.

A police cordon in West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Inspector Shawn Rutene said they were called to a Mobil petrol station on Royal Road in Henderson about 7.50am.

"Police inquiries have tracked the alleged male to an address in Cedar Heights Avenue in Massey," Rutene said.