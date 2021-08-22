Cops after armed Auckland man over petrol station handbag theft

Police are on the hunt for a man, reportedly with a gun, who stole two handbags off members of the public in Massey, West Auckland, on Sunday morning.
A police cordon in West Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
In a statement to 1 NEWS, Inspector Shawn Rutene said they were called to a Mobil petrol station on Royal Road in Henderson about 7.50am.
"Police inquiries have tracked the alleged male to an address in Cedar Heights Avenue in Massey," Rutene said.
"There are reports the man has a firearm so police have currently set up a cordon and our AOS (armed offenders squad) and our police negotiation teams have been called in to assist."