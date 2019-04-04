Cop trying to break up out-of-control Huntly party not justified in kneeing suspect

A police officer in Huntly was today found to have used excessive force by knee striking during an arrest at an out-of-control party.

In November 2017, police were called to an out-of-control party on Semple Street, where they encountered a group of agitated people behaving in a violent manner.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report found that an officer used excessive force, but Acting Waikato District Commander superintendent Warwick Morehu said he acknowledges the attending officers "brought a difficult situation to order".

An officer involved in the dispersal later came forward to express concerns about the conduct of some others during the operation, Superintendent Morehu said in a statement today.

One officer was found to have used excessive force in knee striking, while another was found to be justified in using his baton against a man armed with a screwdriver.

The matter was investigated separately by both police and IPCA.

"Police's investigation and subsequent legal advice found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute any officers involved," Superintendent Morehu said. "Based on that information, the matter has been closed."