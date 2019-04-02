TODAY |

Cop shoots at vehicle after man rams police cars in Morrinsville

1 NEWS
A 55-year-old man has been arrested after an incident early this morning in Waikato where several police cars were rammed, and police shot out the vehicle's tyre to stop him fleeing.

Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said in a statement today, police were called just after 1am to a family harm incident in Morrinsville.

He said the man had reportedly been drinking for some hours and was threatening to drive.

Once officers arrived at the address, the man rammed a police car with his own vehicle, Inspector Mortimore said.

"He made an implied threat to injure police staff with a spade and a knife, before driving off towards Morrinsville township," Mr Mortimore said.

"When at the police station, the man rammed the station gates and multiple police vehicles, as well as vehicles on the street belonging to members of the public."

A police Eagle helicopter was used to locate the man and he was spotted at the Z petrol station in Morrinsville, where he rammed another police car. On Tahuna Road, the man then rammed a police dog vehicle at speed.

"An officer fired one shot towards the vehicle, hitting the tyre, before the man left the area," Mr Mortimore said.

The man was arrested on Top Road in Tahuna without further incident about 3.20am, he said.

"It is very fortunate that no police staff or members of our community were hurt during this incident. It is a reminder to our staff, and to members of the public, that any event police attend can quickly escalate."

The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court today. Charges are yet to be confirmed.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is being notified, as is standard practice.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS
