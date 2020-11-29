Cop karaoke: Policeman takes the microphone during routine check on South Auckland bar

A South Auckland bar was the centre of a surprise karaoke performance last night, as a small group of police officers conducting a routine check at the establishment led to one of the team taking the microphone.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The officer sang along to Ché-Fu’s 2001 hit Fade Away, to the enthusiasm of the patrons at FBar in Manurewa.

The video was posted to Facebook by Maranda Haynes and showed a small group of patrons joining in.

“Our boys in blue came into the FBar, Manurewa, to do their routine checks last night….nek minnit..,” her post read.

Haynes told 1 NEWS she hosts karaoke at the bar several times a week and "anything can happen".

"We generally create a good vibe in there," she said.

Haynes said the officer showed an interest in doing a song and she encouraged him to do so even though he was on duty.

"It was a great reaction from the crowd," she said.

Bar manager, Sukhdev Raj said he is used to routine visits by the police as they check to make sure there is food available and no minors are about, but last night was the first time he’s seen an officer do karaoke at the bar.

‘It made the customers very happy and he had a really good voice, so hopefully he’ll come in again,” Raj said.

He said the police only stayed about ten minutes with the officers leaving after the performance.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS it was “just another example of the breadth of policing.