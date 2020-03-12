Cop injured after being hit by dirt bike in Palmerston North

A police officer has been injured after a man on a dirt bike rode up onto a footpath and struck them, according to police.

A dirt bike (file). Source: istock.com

In a statement on Saturday, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shelley Ross said police were in the Awapuni, Palmerston North, area for an unrelated incident on Maxwells Line.

"The dirt bike initially came from the entrance of Paneiri Park on Maxwells Line when it was approached by police in a patrol car," Ross said.

"As a result, the rider rode up onto the footpath, colliding with the officer who was standing there.

"The rider did not stop and left the area."

The incident took place about 2.30am on Saturday.

The police officer is in a stable condition in hospital.

Ross said police were appealing for information to identify the rider.

The man is described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style top, black track pants and gumboots.