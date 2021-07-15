Cop in Hamilton standoff sustained life-threatening injuries

A police officer was left with potentially life-threatening injuries following a fall while involved in a serious incident that saw police shoot and kill a man in Hamilton earlier this month.

Police cordon along Odonoghue Street, Hamilton after a man was shot. Source: 1 NEWS

By Andrew Hallberg

Police attended a property in the suburb of Hillcrest on the evening on July 14. They were looking for a man believed to be in possession of a high-powered gun, and they were concerned for public safety.

The man was not initially at the property but returned around 10pm and began firing shots at police officers.

They returned fire, killing the man.

Authorities have named him as 42-year-old Joel Robin Buckley.

During the incident, at approximately 10.25pm, a police officer fell between 2 to 5 metres, 1 NEWS can reveal.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told media the following day that the police officer "fell over and banged his head” during the incident.

1 NEWS can now reveal the injured officer was considered “[Status] 2” when transported to Waikato Hospital, with injuries considered to be a “potential threat-to-life".

The officer underwent surgery and spent several days at Waikato Hospital. They are yet to be interviewed by police investigating the incident.

Several investigations are underway including a criminal investigation, Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation and a Health and Safety investigation.

It is at least the third incident this year where a Waikato police officer has been injured on the frontline. Earlier in July, a lone-working officer was shot in the shoulder during a routine traffic stop.