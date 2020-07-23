TODAY |

Cop cutting off boy's rat's tail haircut was 'completely inappropriate', police admit

Source: 

An Auckland police officer assaulted a teenage boy by cutting his hair without his permission.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Police have acknowledged it was culturally disrespectful and completely inappropriate. The man remains a sworn police officer.

Sometime in 2018 - not specified by either police nor the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), police stopped the boy after a pursuit involving a fleeing driver.

The unnamed male officer cut the 14-year-old's hair. Neither the police nor IPCA specified how much was cut off.

Stuff reports that the boy had a rat's tail syle haircut which was cut off.

Police charged the officer with assault.

He pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction after an appeal, indicating a judge earlier came to a different decision.

The IPCA said the officer and NZ Police had apologised to the boy, and acknowledged the assault was culturally disrespectful.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said: "Police acknowledge that the conduct of this officer on this occasion was completely inappropriate and unprofessional, and his actions were not in line with the values of NZ Police".

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:16
Billionaire US gaming tycoon Gabe Newell sets up event to thank NZ for having him during Covid-19
2
Christchurch woman says she was denied rental because she's Māori - 'I just don't want your sort'
3
Tokoroa car crash that killed two prominent Chinese dissidents could be 'sabotage' - academic
4
Te Anau farmer accused of destroying 800 hectares of native forest in two years
5
Nurses to walk off the job today after contract negotiations break down
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tokoroa car crash that killed two prominent Chinese dissidents could be 'sabotage' - academic
01:22

No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ's managed isolation system, says Dr Bloomfield

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield to update NZ’s Covid-19 infections

Christchurch woman says she was denied rental because she's Māori - 'I just don't want your sort'