Cop cutting off boy's rat's tail haircut was 'completely inappropriate', police admit

An Auckland police officer assaulted a teenage boy by cutting his hair without his permission.

Police have acknowledged it was culturally disrespectful and completely inappropriate. The man remains a sworn police officer.

Sometime in 2018 - not specified by either police nor the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), police stopped the boy after a pursuit involving a fleeing driver.

The unnamed male officer cut the 14-year-old's hair. Neither the police nor IPCA specified how much was cut off.

Stuff reports that the boy had a rat's tail syle haircut which was cut off.

Police charged the officer with assault.

He pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction after an appeal, indicating a judge earlier came to a different decision.

The IPCA said the officer and NZ Police had apologised to the boy, and acknowledged the assault was culturally disrespectful.