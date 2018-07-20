 

Cool or creepy? Everything you never knew about bringing the dead back to life through art

Have you ever wondered just what goes on behind the glassy-eyed stare of wall-mounted animal heads?

Tyron Southward has mastered the art of taxidermy
Source: Seven Sharp

Tyron Southward reckons he's mastered the art of bringing the dead back to life through taxidermy.

Mr Southward says attitudes towards the job have changed since he began doing taxidermy 25 years ago, aged 12.

To discover the secrets of the trade, click on the video above.


