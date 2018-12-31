Cook Strait ferry sailing from Picton delayed while police investigate bomb threat

A Cook Strait ferry sailing from Picton has been delayed while a bomb threat is investigated by police.

A Bluebridge ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police received information this morning regarding a threat to the Cook Strait ferries, Marlborough area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said.

“Police are investigating, and as a precaution, specialist search group staff will be searching both the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries currently berthed in Picton,” he said.

All passengers have disembarked from these two ferries while a third Bluebridge ferry currently sailing to Picton will be searched if required, Feltham said.

Further updates will be provided when available.