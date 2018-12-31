Cook Strait crossings cancelled after ferry causes damage to Picton berth

A number of Bluebridge Ferry Cook Strait crossings have been cancelled after damage to Picton wharf.

An urgent briefing is underway between Port Marlborough and StraitNZ, owners of the Bluebridge Ferry, after it caused damage to the Picton berth in the early hours of this morning.

The cancellations come after the Strait Feronia Ferry caused "minor to moderate damage" to the berth.

Bluebridge posted a statement to their website which reads: "Unfortunately, due to an earlier operational issue, today's 2pm and 7pm sailings from Picton and the 1.30pm and 8.45pm sailings from Wellington have been cancelled.

"Affected customers will be contacted to arrange rebooking on later services but if you need to talk to us urgently, please call 0800 844 844."