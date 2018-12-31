TODAY |

Cook Strait crossings cancelled after ferry causes damage to Picton berth

A number of Bluebridge Ferry Cook Strait crossings have been cancelled after damage to Picton wharf.

An urgent briefing is underway between Port Marlborough and StraitNZ, owners of the Bluebridge Ferry, after it caused damage to the Picton berth in the early hours of this morning.

The cancellations come after the Strait Feronia Ferry caused "minor to moderate damage" to the berth.

Bluebridge posted a statement to their website which reads: "Unfortunately, due to an earlier operational issue, today's 2pm and 7pm sailings from Picton and the 1.30pm and 8.45pm sailings from Wellington have been cancelled.

"Affected customers will be contacted to arrange rebooking on later services but if you need to talk to us urgently, please call 0800 844 844."

Significant delays have been caused to passenger services, in the second week of the school holidays, due to the four cancellations..

Wellington, New Zealand - February 7 2017: The ferry "Straitsman" outbound at the harbor entrance, for a run across Cook Strait to Picton. Ferries connect the North and South Islands of New Zealand. Cook Strait is notorious for its rough weather, with frequent strong winds, and strong tidal currents.
A Bluebridge ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com
