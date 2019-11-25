Cook Islands women showcase their traditional dresses on South Auckland catwalk

With a catwalk, music and beautiful dresses the Mama Rauti Para fashion event in South Aucklands look like any other – but there’s a twist to this particular fashion show.

Mama Rauti Para is a Cook Islands fashion competition for Cook Islands women aged 55 and over to showcase their muumuu (traditional) dresses.

For a second year in a row, women were invited to break age norms and strut their designs on the runway in Auckland’s Otara.

Tagata Pasifika went to the annual event which pays tribute to Cook Islands' elders.

