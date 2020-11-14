Cook Islands suspends all travel from NZ for 72 hours

The Cook Islands has stopped all arriving passengers from New Zealand for the next 72 hours amid a community case of Covid-19 emerging in the Auckland region.
The travel suspension is so Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health can Covid test all those who have entered the country since August 11.
Passengers can return to New Zealand.
Travel to the outer islands from Rarotonga is also paused.
The Cook Islands cabinet will meet tomorrow to look at any new information.
It comes as Air New Zealand has updated its flexibility policy, saying on Tuesday night passengers could change bookings at no cost before August 24.
The airline updated its website following the Government's lockdown announcement, saying if "flight or travel plans are impacted by the alert level changes, Air New Zealand will credit you the full value of your flight".