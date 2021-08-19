Cook Islands race to test Kiwi tourists after Delta outbreak

The Cook Islands are racing to Covid test visitors who arrived there from August 11 in light of the Auckland Delta outbreak.

There are up to 4000 Kiwi tourists in the small Pacific nation currently and while they are free to come home, no new passengers are allowed in for now.

Cook Islands Health Secretary Bob Williams said officials have to test up to 1500 visitors who have arrived in Rarotonga since last week alone.

“The more people we can have tested the more confidence we will get identifying if the virus is here,” Williams said.

“But I like the New Zealand approach - go hard, go fast. We’re adopting the same here in the Cook Islands.”

Medical teams are going directly into hotels and accommodations to swab tourists and three mobile testing stations have been set up around Rarotonga.

Since New Zealand’s lockdown was announced, the travel bubble has been suspended with only freight on board incoming flights.

Some tourists with commitments back home have no choice but to head back but others have told 1 NEWS with a tough lockdown back waiting back home, they have decided there’s a much better option.

“If we can extend [our stay] why not be here? Better be here than lockdown,” one tourist said.