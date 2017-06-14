 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Cook Islands in line for better internet after $20 million injection from New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English has kicked off a three nation tour of the Pacific in the Cook Islands, giving $20 million to go towards faster, low-cost internet and a wastewater system to save Rarotonga's popular lagoon. 

Bill English is on a tour of the Pacific and he hasn't come empty handed.
Source: 1 NEWS

The lack of non-compliant sewerage systems by many resorts in the area led to the Government declaring it a national disaster two-years-ago. 

Since then some work has gone into cleaning up the lagoon, but the New Zealand funded reticulated waste water system is welcome. 

Local resident Ana Rasmussen said it was "fantastic" New Zealand has given its support.  

But Bill English saved his "home-run" announcement until last concerning a contentious issue. 

There is currently a requirement for Cook Islanders to spend five-years in New Zealand after the age of 50 if they want to bring their pension home.

"If we are re-elected in September, then as part of executing undertakings we've already made about changes to eligibility to National Super[annuation], we will take into account this request from the Cook Islands' government."

Related

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:10
1
Adam Lambert and his Queen crew reminisce about Freddy Mercury and say they feel they're playing better than ever.

Freddie Mercury's band mates reveal what went on at Queen's 1985 Auckland concert


00:29
2
The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in west London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.

'It just reminded me of 9/11' - witnesses tell of children thrown from burning tower

01:55
3
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

00:29
4
The 27-storey Grenfrell Tower in west London has been fully engulfed by a fire today.

'Really terrible incident' – Fire Chief says crews are still searching building for survivors in fatal London tower block fire

00:12
5
Over 30 people standing on the bridge in Ecuador were injured when they toppled into the water.

Raw: Dozens scream in terror after bridge collapses, throwing people into river

01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ