Cook Islands agree to open up travel corridor between Auckland and Rarotonga

The Cook Islands Cabinet met yesterday and has agreed to resume flights from Auckland to Rarotonga.

An aerial view of Rarotonga, Cook Islands. Source: istock.com

The move comes following recommendations from the Cook Islands Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a statement on Facebook he now "had confidence in the New Zealand systems and contact tracing regime" after a week straight of no community Covid-19 cases.

Cook Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration would allow entry for those who met the criteria as longs as they have been in either New Zealand of Cook Islands for the last 14 days.