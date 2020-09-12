TODAY |

Cook Island Mamas on a mission to sew 5000 masks by next week

Source:  Tagata Pasifika

A group of Cook Island Mamas are on a mission to make 5000 cloth masks by the end of next week. 

The Vainetini New Zealand Collective are using their sewing abilities to help protect Pasifika families. Source: Tagata Pasifika

The Vainetini New Zealand Collective has formed a social enterprise partnership Pasifika Futures to put their skills to use to help protect their family and Pasifika communities from Covid-19. They’re part of a nationwide group sewing in churches, halls and their homes. 

The matriarchs will also be able to make a small profit from mask sales and learn about how to run a business. 

Vainetini NZ Co-President Tukua Turia has turned her lounge into a sewing room. 

“Since the lockdown, we don’t do anything we just stay home, do the housework,” she said.

“So when the [opportunity to make] masks comes up, and then we decided we’ll do some to help.”

Watch Tagata Pasifika's full report in the video above.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
